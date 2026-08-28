Plaskett Fire grows in southern Big Sur

As of Friday afternoon, the Plaskett Fire has grown to more than 2,700 acres in southern Big Sur, threatening properties and prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

According to fire crews, the fire remained relatively quiet last night as light rain and cooler conditions moved across the area. However, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Lee Beyer said the conditions are expected to change today.

“This morning we're having a little bit more cloud cover and some very, very light precip[itation] across most of the fire areas,” Beyer said. “So, that's going to help kind of keep some of the fire growth down a little bit this morning, but we expect that to kind of clear out, and then fire activity to start kind of increasing.”

The fire is burning through steep, rugged terrain east of Los Burros Road. Beyer said its growth has brought it closer to nearby structures.

“We do have structure protection and assessment occurring up there,” Beyer said. “So, you know, we're going to do what we can to try to save life and property in that order. So, we're doing what we can up there, but it's a remote and kind of rugged area.”

The limited access has forced some firefighters to hike several miles to help contain the Plaskett Fire. Crews are also using bulldozers to strip the area of brush that may be fueling the fire, as well as helicopters to drop gallons of water on the blaze. Drones are also being used.

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in place for several locations surrounding the incident.

Highway 1 remains closed in the Big Sur area. A closure connected to the Plaskett Fire continues north from the Gorda area. Meanwhile, another closure is in place farther north in connection to the Timber Fire. Officials have not announced a date to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to check the CalTrans QuickMap webpage for an update on highway closures. Evacuation warnings, orders and other emergency information can be found on the Ready Monterey County website .

The Plaskett Fire is burning about 25 miles south of the Timber Fire, but officials say the fires are unlikely to connect. The Plaskett Fire began on Aug. 26. Its cause remains under investigation.