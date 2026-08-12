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Timber Fire collides with Monterey Car Week in Big Sur

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:32 PM PDT
The Timber Fire in Big Sur, as seen from the air on August 10.
Courtesy: CALFIRE BEU
The Timber Fire in Big Sur, as seen from the air on August 10.

The Timber Fire in Big Sur surged in size early this morning to over 3000 acres.

The Big Sur coastline is known for its dramatic ocean views and steep cliffs covered with redwoods.

 Josh Silveira, a CAL FIRE public information officer working on the Timber Fire, says those very features can stall efforts during wildfires.

“That same draw that you see for tourists, presents difficult conditions for us as firefighters to get in and engage and start working on those suppression efforts,” Silveira told KCBX.

Additionally, Silveira says there’s also a lack of roads in the area, and that makes accessing the more remote areas of Big Sur difficult.

However, he says firefighters and equipment from Southern California are starting to make their way up to Monterey County.

A helicopter dumps water over steep terrain.
Courtesy: CALFIRE BEU
A helicopter dumps water over steep terrain.

The annual event Monterey Car Week, a typical draw for visitors to the area, will continue through the weekend.

“Historically, the car tours have gone down the Big Sur coastline,” Silveira told KCBX.

However, a large stretch of Highway 1 is currently closed to non-emergency traffic due to the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“We're really stressing to folks: find alternate ways to enjoy Car Week, whether it's staying in Carmel, Pacific Grove, Monterey,” Silveira said. “There's just gonna be a different look to Car Week this year than we've seen in years past.”

There are currently five evacuation orders in place in areas around the fire, and five evacuation warnings.

Visit the website readymontereycounty.org for more information.
Tags
Environment and Energy Big SurMonterey CountyFiresWildfireCAL FIREHighway 1
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
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