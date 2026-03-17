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Issues & Ideas

From food insecurity to abundant tables

By Katy Clark,
Mira Advani HoneycuttFr. Ian DelingerMonica Lopez
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:36 PM PDT
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Volunteer delivers hot meals to SLO County senior citizens.
Meals That Connect
/
Courtesy of Meals That Connect
Volunteer delivers hot meals to SLO County senior citizens.

On today’s program, we hear from the new head of a local group that works to address food insecurity on the Central Coast…

Maryam Far, Meals That Connect - KCBX News Dept.

Wine Country producer Mira Honeycutt sits down with Alma Rosa Winery's Samra Morris to talk about winemaking on the Central Coast...

Samra Morris - Wine Country.mp3

Father Ian Delinger takes listeners to a stunning fruit ranch and wedding venue for a look at seasonal pears in his segment, Playing with Food.

Pears - Playing with Food

Tags
Issues & Ideas Central Coastfood insecurityMeals That Connectwine countryCalifornia WineAlma Rosa Winerysee canyonseckel pear
Katy Clark
See stories by Katy Clark
Mira Advani Honeycutt
With more than 25 years of experience as a wine journalist and consultant, Mira Advani Honeycutt has covered California’s wine districts and specifically its Central Coast region. She contributes the monthly segment "Wine Country" to Issues & Ideas on KCBX.
See stories by Mira Advani Honeycutt
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues and Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
Monica Lopez
Monica Lopez is the news director at KCBX. She's an audio journalist who has worked as a journalist and educator in radio, tv and podcast.
See stories by Monica Lopez