sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Savoring fun-time wine and live repertory theatre in Macon, Missouri

Published December 27, 2021 at 9:15 PM PST
Chris West West Winery Macon MO.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Chris West and his assistant winemaker, Kayla at West Winery in Macon, Missouri share tales of making wine in Missouri with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from downtown Macon, Missouri for a visit at West Winery with owner Chris West—followed by a conversation with Bridget Grace Sheaff at the historic circa-1889 Royal Theatre—the home of Maples Repertory Theatre’s live stage-performances.

Briget Grace Sheaff.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Bridget Grace Sheaff, Director of Audience Services and Community Engagement at Maples Repertory Theatre in downtown Macon, Missouri.
West Winery storefront Macon MO.jpeg
Royal Theatre Maples Rep.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Royal Theatre/Maples Repertory Theatre entry in downtown Macon, Missouri

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:

  • Knox High School’s cool new electric school busses
  • Serving rural health at Scotland County Hospital
  • Nemo Manufacturing  & Practical Tactical
  • Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi
  • Mobley—The Magic City

  • Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal

    Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerMissouri
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
