Savoring fun-time wine and live repertory theatre in Macon, Missouri
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from downtown Macon, Missouri for a visit at West Winery with owner Chris West—followed by a conversation with Bridget Grace Sheaff at the historic circa-1889 Royal Theatre—the home of Maples Repertory Theatre’s live stage-performances.
