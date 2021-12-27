Savoring fun-time wine and live repertory theatre in Macon, Missouri

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from downtown Macon, Missouri for a visit at West Winery with owner Chris West—followed by a conversation with Bridget Grace Sheaff at the historic circa-1889 Royal Theatre—the home of Maples Repertory Theatre’s live stage-performances.

Randi Hair / Bridget Grace Sheaff, Director of Audience Services and Community Engagement at Maples Repertory Theatre in downtown Macon, Missouri.

Randi Hair / Royal Theatre/Maples Repertory Theatre entry in downtown Macon, Missouri

