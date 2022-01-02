Rural Missouri school district leads the charge with electric school bus

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Edina, Missouri at Knox County R-1 School District offices for a conversation with district superintendent, Andy Turgeon and students, Collin Hayes and Isaac McCurren.

The trio share insights about the school’s new electric school bus and the process of repurposing the school’s old diesel bus as the new home of their on-campus Coffee Café.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

