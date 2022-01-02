© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Rural Missouri school district leads the charge with electric school bus

Published January 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM PST
Andy Turgeon, Knox County School District Superintendent shows off new electric school bus.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Edina, Missouri at Knox County R-1 School District offices for a conversation with district superintendent, Andy Turgeon and students, Collin Hayes and Isaac McCurren.

The trio share insights about the school’s new electric school bus and the process of repurposing the school’s old diesel bus as the new home of their on-campus Coffee Café.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Missouri
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
