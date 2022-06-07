© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Kohler's trendsetting smart showers and intelligent toilet designs

Published June 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM PDT
Kohler toilets.jpg
Tom Wilmer
/
Intelligent, cutting-edge design toilets on display at Kohler Design Center in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Moore, Senior Interior Designer at Kohler Design Center in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Kohler intelligent shower.jpg
Kohler Company
/
Kohler's intelligent shower controls everything from temperature to music.

Moore shares insights about Kohler’s cutting-edge intelligent sinks, showers and toilets, as well as the manufacturer’s 149-year history.

Kohler cast iron tub Photo Credit Tom Wilmer.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Kohler commenced their amazing growth back in the 1880s when they introduced their first cast iron tub.

This show originally broadcast December 11, 2019 is reshared as a Best-of-the-Best podcast from Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.

Kohler ws a trend setters in the 1920s with the advent of bold colors in their kitchen and bath fixtures.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Kohler was a trendsetter back in the 1920s with the advent of Kohler's bold color schemes in their kitchen and bath fixtures.
Kohler sink fixture.jpg
Kohler Company
/
Kohler's contemporary trendsetting sink mixer

