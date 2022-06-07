Kohler's trendsetting smart showers and intelligent toilet designs
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Moore, Senior Interior Designer at Kohler Design Center in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Moore shares insights about Kohler’s cutting-edge intelligent sinks, showers and toilets, as well as the manufacturer’s 149-year history.
This show originally broadcast December 11, 2019 is reshared as a Best-of-the-Best podcast from Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast