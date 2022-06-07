Kohler's trendsetting smart showers and intelligent toilet designs

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Moore, Senior Interior Designer at Kohler Design Center in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Kohler Company / Kohler's intelligent shower controls everything from temperature to music.

Moore shares insights about Kohler’s cutting-edge intelligent sinks, showers and toilets, as well as the manufacturer’s 149-year history.

Tom Wilmer / Kohler commenced their amazing growth back in the 1880s when they introduced their first cast iron tub.

This show originally broadcast December 11, 2019 is reshared as a Best-of-the-Best podcast from Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.

Tom Wilmer / Kohler was a trendsetter back in the 1920s with the advent of Kohler's bold color schemes in their kitchen and bath fixtures.

Kohler Company / Kohler's contemporary trendsetting sink mixer

