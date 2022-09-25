It’s the people who make Missouri’s Silver Dollar City a treasured experience

Silver Dollar City amusement park, situated in the heart of the Ozarks offers incredible thrill rides such as the legendary seven roller coasters, but it’s the staff that makes the destination world-class. Many of the employees have been there for decades with a treasured few working there for more than a half century.

Missouri Partnership / Gabriel Bllodworth & Sean Watt visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer in front of their Silver Dollar City glass blowing shop.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer as he visits with some of the iconic artisans, including June Ward who’s been lovingly making candy there for fifty-five years. Back in the day June was a stand-in for Ellie May when the Beverly Hillbillies filmed a series on location at Silver Dollar City in the 1960’s.

CBS Television Studios / June Ward, candy maker art Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, also worked as a stand-in for Ellie May when the Beverly Hillbillies filmed on location at Silver Dollar City back in the 1960s

Silver Dollar City is an international award-winning theme park located in the hills surrounding Branson, Missouri.

Missouri Partnership / D.A. Callaway (right) American Bluegrass legend visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The theme park features more than 40 thrill rides and attractions, live shows and concerts, and more than 100 resident craftsmen, 18 restaurants and 60 unique shops—and it all started with a historic cave—one of Missouri’s deepest—and of course cave tours are a highlight and the roots of the theme-park’s 1880s theme.

Foundation at Hearst Castle /

