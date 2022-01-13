How Hannibal, Missouri’s Economic Development Council empowered the owners of the Quarry House

Charlie and Laura Phillips fell in love with and purchased an abandoned historic stone house in Hannibal, Missouri.

Randi Hair / Charlie (left) and Laura Phillips in their Stone Quarry House in Hannibal, Missouri.

Once done with the arduous task of renovating the structure the Phillips contacted the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council for business-plan suggestions and insights.

The couple avoided thousands of dollars of needless expenses by following the surgical recommendations offered by the regional EDC.

Randi Hair / Front veranda at the Stone Quarry House Airbnb in Hannibal. Missouri

Come along and join Charlie and Laura Phillips as they share tales of renovating and opening their new Airbnb in an old stone home.

Stay tuned for the upcoming podcast Part 2, Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal, Missouri

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

