How Hannibal, Missouri’s Economic Development Council empowered the owners of the Quarry House

Published January 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM PST
Hannibal Stone Quarry House interior.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Interior living room at historic Hannibal Stone Quarry House Airbnb.

Charlie and Laura Phillips fell in love with and purchased an abandoned historic stone house in Hannibal, Missouri.

Charlie (left) and Laura Phillps in their Hannibal, Missouri Stone Quarry House Airbnb.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Charlie (left) and Laura Phillips in their Stone Quarry House in Hannibal, Missouri.

Once done with the arduous task of renovating the structure the Phillips contacted the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council for business-plan suggestions and insights.

The couple avoided thousands of dollars of needless expenses by following the surgical recommendations offered by the regional EDC.

Front veranda at the Stone Quarry House in Hannibal, Missouri.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Front veranda at the Stone Quarry House Airbnb in Hannibal. Missouri

Come along and join Charlie and Laura Phillips as they share tales of renovating and opening their new Airbnb in an old stone home.

Stay tuned for the upcoming podcast Part 2, Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal, Missouri

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

