Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Saving rural health care delivery in Northeast Missouri--a modest proposal

Published January 4, 2022 at 9:51 PM PST
Dr. Randy Tobler, CEO and OB/GYN (left) at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Memphis, Missouri at Scotland County Hospital for a conversation with Dr. Randy Tobler, CEO and board certified OB/GYN.

Tobler talks about the financial struggles maintaining critical care and basic hospital services in Scotland County, Missouri.

Tobler offers insightful recommendations for streamlining governmental rules and regulations that would mitigate overhead costs and enhance patient care delivery of essential services.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:

  • Nemo Manufacturing  & Practical Tactical
  • Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi
  • Mobley—The Magic City

  • Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal

    Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerMissouri
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
