Saving rural health care delivery in Northeast Missouri--a modest proposal

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Memphis, Missouri at Scotland County Hospital for a conversation with Dr. Randy Tobler, CEO and board certified OB/GYN.

Tobler talks about the financial struggles maintaining critical care and basic hospital services in Scotland County, Missouri.

Tobler offers insightful recommendations for streamlining governmental rules and regulations that would mitigate overhead costs and enhance patient care delivery of essential services.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:



Nemo Manufacturing & Practical Tactical

Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi

Mobley—The Magic City

Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.