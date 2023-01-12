Nashville musician, songwriter Lee Roy Parnell’s incredible life journey

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with songwriter/musician Lee Roy Parnell at his Nashville home as he shares tales of his incredible musical journey through life.

Jillian Parks / Lee Roy Parnell playing around in his Nashville living room

Parnell’s musical journey got his kick-start as a six year-old when he sang on the radio with Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

Come along and join the conversation to learn the rest of the story of Parnell’s musical life journey, including friendships with Willie, Waylon and the rest of the gang.

Jillian Parks / Tom Wilmer (left) with Lee Roy Parnell

