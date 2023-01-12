© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Nashville musician, songwriter Lee Roy Parnell’s incredible life journey

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 12, 2023 at 1:02 PM PST
Lee Roy Parnell at home in Nashville with correspondent Tom Wilmer.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Lee Roy Parnell at home in Nashville with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with songwriter/musician Lee Roy Parnell at his Nashville home as he shares tales of his incredible musical journey through life.

Lee Roy Parnell playing around in his Nashville living room.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Lee Roy Parnell playing around in his Nashville living room

Parnell’s musical journey got his kick-start as a six year-old when he sang on the radio with Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

Come along and join the conversation to learn the rest of the story of Parnell’s musical life journey, including friendships with Willie, Waylon and the rest of the gang.

Tom Wilmer (left) with Lee Roy Parnell .jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Tom Wilmer (left) with Lee Roy Parnell

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Nashville
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More