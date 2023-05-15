A conversation with Don Carleton at UT Austin’s Center for American History

Join Don Carleton, PhD, Executive Director at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas Austin campus.

Dolph Briscoe Center for American History / Don Carleton, PhD at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History on the UT Austin campus.

Carleton shares with correspondent Tom Wilmer fascinating insights about American and Texas history and highlights of the array of archival material at the center.

A sampler includes the largest collection of congressional material outside of Washington D.C., while news media and broadcast journalism archives include Walter Cronkite’s life work, and much more.

Carleton shares primary source documentation that goes counter to legend and modern day belief, propelled by Disney movies, that all of the defenders of the Alamo stoically chose death over surrender.

Carleton’s collection includes a primary source diary, written by a General Santa Ana staff member, that states Davy Crocket and six of his cohorts did not die defending the Alamo but surrendered and were subsequently executed by General Santa Ana’s firing squad.

He also explains how politicians misuse and twist history, and says be extra leery when a Politician says, “History teaches us”.

Carleton has published and lectured extensively in the fields of historical research methods and sources, the history of broadcast journalism, and Twentieth Century U.S. political history.

