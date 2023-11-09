U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel restoration hard-hat tour

Enshrouded in a fourteen-story cocoon for the past two years, the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel in Colorado Springs is undergoing a $150 million renovation.

Jillian Parks Inside the U.S. Air Force Cadet Chapel shroud during renovation

Dedicated in 1963 the chapel was plagued with leaks ever since it first opened. Extensive water damage over the past six decades led to the restoration, which involves removing every aluminum panel and more than 20-thousand brick-sized stained glass blocks.

Jillian Parks Marty Rickett, JE Dunn Construction (left), Tom Wilmer, Carlos Cruz-Gonzales U.S. Air Force Director of Logistics (right)

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a hard-hat tour of the Cadet Chapel in the midst of renovation with Carlos Cruz-Gonzales, U.S. Air Force Academy Director of Logistics, Engineering & Force Protection, and Marty Rickett of JE Dunn Construction.