Author Katya Cengel’s captivating new book, Straightjackets and Lunch Money

Katya Cengel spent 100 days hospitalized under restraints in a children’s ward at Stanford University’s Medical Center Hospital. Thirty years later Cengel interviewed the psychiatrists, pediatricians and counselors who treated her, an experience she chronicles in her latest book Straitjackets and Lunch Money.

A journalist and journalism instructor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cengel spoke with correspondent Tom Wilmer about her childhood experience with mental illness and the resulting memoir which the San Francisco Chronicle called “incredibly affecting” and Kirkus Reviews called “harrowing but engrossing”.

To find out more about Straitjackets and Lunch Money and Katya’s other books and articles go to www.katyacengel.com

Katya will be holding a book signing in San Luis Obispo Saturday January 20, 2024. Find out more here: https://www.slobigs.org/event/the-healing-bridge-mentorings-role-in-healing-from-trauma/

