Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Sierra Gold Country’s award-winning spirits at Hinterhaus Distilling

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:37 AM PDT
Bonnie Boglioli Randall of Hinterhaus Distilling, Arnold, California
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Bonnie Boglioli, co-owner of Hinterhaus Distilling located in Arnold, Calaveras County, California.


Hinterhaus Distilling produces an array of spirits, including classic single-malt whiskey, rye whiskey, bourbon and gin.

Hinterhaus Distilling Tasting and Cocktail Lounge, Arnold, California
Come along and join the conversation with Bonnie Boglioli to discover the rest of the story.

Hinterhaus Distilling in Arnold, California
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
