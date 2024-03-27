Sierra Gold Country’s award-winning spirits at Hinterhaus Distilling
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Bonnie Boglioli, co-owner of Hinterhaus Distilling located in Arnold, Calaveras County, California.
Hinterhaus Distilling produces an array of spirits, including classic single-malt whiskey, rye whiskey, bourbon and gin.
Come along and join the conversation with Bonnie Boglioli to discover the rest of the story.
