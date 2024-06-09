© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cincinnati’s legendary century-old Emery Theatre's renaissance

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 9, 2024 at 10:01 PM PDT
Emery Theatre renovation May 2024
Jillian Parks
Children’s Theatre Cincinnati's Artistic Director, Roderick Justice takes us on a hard-hat glimpse of the Emery Theatre’s renovation and rebirth

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Cincinnati, Ohio.

When the Emery Theatre, in the Over-the-Rhine district, first opened in January of 1912, it was considered one of only four “acoustically perfect” concert halls in the country.

The Emery Theatre circa-1940s
Courtesy Emery Theatre
 The Emery Theatre, the upcoming home of the Children’s Theatre (the nation’s oldest), is presently undergoing a major restoration.

Cincinnati emery Theatre architectural detail
Jillian Parks
When the curtain rises in the fall of 2025 it will bebut with the latest inspirational technology, including a turntable stage lift, projection mapping, and a large video wall to dramatically enhance the audience experience.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) with Cincinnati Children's Theatre Artistic Director Roderick Justice
Jillian Parks
Come along and join Artistic Director, Roderick Justice to discover the rest of the story.

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO Theatre renovation promo

Emery Theatre artist rendering
Courtesy Emery Theatre
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
