Cincinnati’s legendary century-old Emery Theatre's renaissance

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Cincinnati, Ohio.

When the Emery Theatre, in the Over-the-Rhine district, first opened in January of 1912, it was considered one of only four “acoustically perfect” concert halls in the country.

Courtesy Emery Theatre The Emery Theatre circa-1940s

The Emery Theatre, the upcoming home of the Children’s Theatre (the nation’s oldest), is presently undergoing a major restoration.

Jillian Parks Cincinnati emery Theatre architectural detail

When the curtain rises in the fall of 2025 it will bebut with the latest inspirational technology, including a turntable stage lift, projection mapping, and a large video wall to dramatically enhance the audience experience.

Jillian Parks Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) with Cincinnati Children's Theatre Artistic Director Roderick Justice

Come along and join Artistic Director, Roderick Justice to discover the rest of the story.

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO Theatre renovation promo

Courtesy Emery Theatre Emery Theatre artist rendering

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

