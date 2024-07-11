Artists, murals & thrifting in Old Town Las Vegas, New Mexico

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Old Town, Las Vegas, New Mexico for an exploration of local art and artists as well as a legendary antique shop—they’re all located on the historic Old Town Plaza, with the iconic Plaza Hotel as the neighborhood anchor.

Courtesy Visit Las Vegas, New Mexico Andy and Melissa at rest in their Plaza Antiques shop in old town Las Vegas, New Mexico

We’ll start our visit with Melissa and Andy at Plaza Antiques where they share tales of how they came to settle in Las Vegas and how their antique shop became a recurring Hollywood film location site, and how GenZ travelers think they’re the first to discover a way-cool hidden secret thrifting destination when they step inside.

Courtesy Visit Las Vegas New Mexico Rachel at her Weave + Gather shop in Old Town Las Vegas, New Mexico

Next up is Rachel Relin, artist and proprietor of Weave and Gather, situated catty-corner from Plaza Antiques. Rachel shares tales of how she and her husband fell in love with Las Vegas and pulled up anchor in Boulder, Colorado to settle in Las Vegas. Of course Rachel also shares her passion for showcasing an array of art, weavings, rugs and textiles.

We’ll then stop in at El Zocalo Cooperative Art Gallery—a collection of local and regional artists showcasing and selling their work. We’ll chat with artist and volunteer staffer, Meredith Britt.

Courtesy Visit Las Vegas, New Mexico Rock Ulibarri in front of his mural in Las Vegas, New Mexico

Last but by no means last, we’ll stop in at Old Town’s legendary Charlie’s Spic & Span Café for a breakfast visit with local artist and social activist, Rock Ulibarri to learn about his passions, missions and his renowned mural in the heart of Old Town, "The People's History of El Norte".

