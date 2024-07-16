© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

New Mexico Highlands University—nurturing our forests

Published July 16, 2024 at 5:22 PM PDT
New Mexico Highands University's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon post fire reforestation project
Courtesy Noah Aragon
Join grad-student Noah Aragon as he shares insights about the Forestry Department's multiple missions to shepherd our forests

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with grad-student Noah Aragon, serving as a Crest, Field & lab technician at New Mexico Highlands University, Department of Forestry in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

New Mexico Highlands University's grad-student Noah Aragon
Tom Wilmer
Aragon shares fascinating insights about the Department of Forestry’s missions and response in the aftermath of the devastating April 2022 Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires--the largest in the state’s history.

NM Fire--Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon map of 2022 fire area
New Mexico Fire
New Mexico Highlands University's Department of Forestry houses the Forestry and Conservation Management programs. Areas of study focus on the management of forest and rangeland ecosystems, the natural resources and biodiversity they contain, and the ecosystem services they provide.

Programs emphasize the sustainable adaptive management of forests and rangeland through the application of ecological principles and knowledge, in conjunction with an understanding of economics, human dimensions, and law and policy.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

