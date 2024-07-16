New Mexico Highlands University—nurturing our forests

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with grad-student Noah Aragon, serving as a Crest, Field & lab technician at New Mexico Highlands University, Department of Forestry in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Tom Wilmer New Mexico Highlands University's grad-student Noah Aragon

Aragon shares fascinating insights about the Department of Forestry’s missions and response in the aftermath of the devastating April 2022 Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires--the largest in the state’s history.

New Mexico Fire NM Fire--Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon map of 2022 fire area

New Mexico Highlands University's Department of Forestry houses the Forestry and Conservation Management programs. Areas of study focus on the management of forest and rangeland ecosystems, the natural resources and biodiversity they contain, and the ecosystem services they provide.

Programs emphasize the sustainable adaptive management of forests and rangeland through the application of ecological principles and knowledge, in conjunction with an understanding of economics, human dimensions, and law and policy.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

