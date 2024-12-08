5th graders’ transformative outdoor-curriculum at Springfield, MO’s WOLF School

A National Model for Outdoor Education--The Wonders of the Ozarks Learning Facility (WOLF) School is a comprehensive outdoor learning curriculum specifically for 5th grade students.

Operated in partnership with the Springfield Public School System, Wonders of Wildlife and Bass Pro Shops, the WOLF School inspires and educates the next generation of conservation leaders by offering students a comprehensive curriculum with a year of hands-on learning.

Starboard & Port Creative 5th graders at WOLF School, Springfield MO experience the touch tank at Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium.

Each academic year, WOLF school hosts 46 fifth-grade students with a special interest in the outdoors. The program offers an inquiry-based learning experience where students explore and learn though hands-on exploration, as well as ample time in the classroom--offering students the opportunity to learn via state-of-the-art technology and resources.

Here’s a sampler of subjects the students engage in:

Students start the year literally in the water with canoes, kayaks, fishing poles and snorkels, investigating water ecosystems.

As fall approaches, students begin hunting, fishing and hiking. As the weather cools, students are introduced to map and compass reading, dog training (as it applies to hunting), outdoor cooking, wilderness first aid and fall foliage explorations.

During the cold winter months, students continue with practical, indoor activities including woodworking, taxidermy, rock climbing, caves/grotto, wild game cooking, nature art, trapping, eagle watching and animal handling.

As spring begins, students study wetland and prairie habitats, discovering wildflowers and wild edibles in wetland/prairie ecosystems.

Students also spend time exploring gardening and backyard birding. As the end of the school year approaches, and the water warms up again, they revisit their favorite water sports with an entirely new perspective.

WOLF is a partnership with the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Bass Pro Shops. WOLF classrooms are located in the John A. & Genny Morris Conservation Education Center at 600 W. Sunshine. Students spend a substantial amount of time out of the classroom exploring the great outdoors through field experiences.

