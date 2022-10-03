© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Johnny Morris’s Top of the Rock in the heart of the Ozarks

Published October 3, 2022 at 4:59 AM PDT
Scottish bagpiper accompanies sunset every day at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson, Missouri.

Situated on 4,600 acres in the heart of the Ozarks overlooking Table Rock Lake in Taney County near Branson, Missouri.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Jeff Wilhoit to discover the rest of the amazing story of Table Rock and Big Cedar Lodge—the vision of Bass Pro Shop founder, Johnny Morris.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
