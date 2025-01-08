Blue Bell Ice Cream—iconic Texas treat with a fond following for a century

Blue Bell Ice Cream Company started with butter way back in 1907 with the formation of the Brenham Creamery Company, in Brenham, Texas.

But the workers just couldn’t resist making a little ice-cream on the side. At first the employees consumed most of their production, but the word got out and neighbors started lining up for a share of their own.

Blue Bell continued with their butter production until the latter 1950s when the demand for their ice cream led them to shift their focus and start producing ice cream full time. Before long the name Blue Bell and their delectable product became synonymous with Texas.

As far back as I can remember, even when I was stationed in San Antonio in the Air Force long, long ago, Whenever the subject of Texas was brought up in conversation, inevitably, the name Blue Bell was mentioned and everyone’s eyes would inevitably light up, with a big knowing smile.

And the same thing holds true today, Mention the name Texas and sooner than later—the topic of Blue Bell Ice Cream pops up. Until the 1980s their ice cream was a proprietary Texas product with distribution limited to within the state’s borders.

But the legend and lore and demand for the delectable product was gaining traction across America--which spurred Blue Bell Ice Cream to widen their distribution. Today, it’s on the shelves, mostly in 23 southern states with more locations on their hit list.

In addition to the mothership facility in Brenham, Texas, satellite ice cream factories are located in Oklahoma and Alabama along with more than 65 branch distribution facilities.

Guess what flavor tops Blue Bell’s popularity chart? It’s homemade Vanilla. Another iconic flavor in their broad ice cream lexicon is their Cookies ‘n Cream—and they were the very first ice cream producer to introduce the legendary flavor to America.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Brenham, Texas for a visit with Joe Robertson, Executive Director of Marketing and Advertising at Blue Bell Ice Cream world headquarters. Robertson has been with Blue Bell for 39 years and his passion for the company and its delectable products remain unflagging.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

