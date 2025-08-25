The Wood Brothers—resonating with the heart and soul of American roots music

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with the Wood Brothers at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival in Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia back in the fall of 2022 where they shared their musical journey through life—instilled by their father when they were kids.

The interview, one of the most popular in the past decade, is re-shared from the Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast archives as a Best-of-the-Best show.

Come along and join the Wood Brothers--an American roots band, combining folk, gospel, blues, and jazz. The group consists of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood, as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix.

From the Wood Brothers website: Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years.

Chris already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson.

Blue Note released their debut Ways Not To Lose in 2006 and Loaded 2008. The band moved to Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Artists for Smoke Ring Halo with The Muse to follow in 2013.

After relocating to Nashville, The Wood Brothers released Paradise in 2015 recorded at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye studio. In 2016, the band returned to Levon Helm's famed Woodstock Barn and recorded Live At The Barn which showcased the electrifying performance style that's earned them devoted legions of fans around the world.

On February 2nd, 2018, The Wood Brothers released their 6th album, One Drop of Truth. The Wood Brothers’ received a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Americana Album.”

The Wood Brothers are proud to share their new album, Puff of Smoke, out now via Honey Jar Records.

Puff of Smoke is a true collaborative effort between its three members, the songs weave a medley of musical ideas — ranging from Latin-inflected acoustic guitar lines, to driving post-jazz rhythms, to infectious sing along choruses — resulting in a cohesive, joyful whole.

All with The Wood Brothers' trademark turns of phrase and lighthearted, but subversively profound wisdom at the core. Puff of Smoke is a reminder that life is both precious and precarious, and The Wood Brothers invite you to enjoy the ride.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify