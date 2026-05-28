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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Discover historic 1950s motor-court motel and classic Hot Springs beer

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:11 PM PDT
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Rose Schweikhart in the heart of Bathhouse Brewery
Jillian Parks
Rose Schweikhart in the heart of Bathhouse Brewery

Reporting from Hot Springs, Arkansas, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with innkeeper Andie Roberts at her historic motor-court motel, followed by a fascinating conversation with Rose Schweikhart at her super-popular Superior Bathhouse Brewery, located in the heart of historic Bathhouse Row.

When Andie Roberts purchased the early 1950s classic motor court, Dame Fortune’s Cottage Court in 2016, she immediately commenced a major renovation.

Park Avenue entry to Dame Fortune’s Cottage Court
Tom Wilmer
Park Avenue entry to Dame Fortune’s Cottage Court

Andie says, not long after unveiling her rebirthed motor-court, “We were so honored and excited to come in at Number 4 in USA Today’s 10 Best list for best roadside motels in America!

Guest bedroom at Dame Fortune's Cottage Court on Park Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas
Courtesy Dame Fortune's Cottage Court
Guest bedroom at Dame Fortune's Cottage Court on Park Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Dame Fortune’ Cottage Court is conveniently located within walking distance to the heart of the historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Come along and join Andie for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

Next up is a visit with Rose Schweikhart as she shares the fascinating story of repurposing an old bathhouse into Hot Springs’ historic Superior Bathhouse brewery—America’s only brew pub located within a National Park, and the only brewery in the world that produces its beer utilizing thermal spring water.

The Superior Bathhouse first opened in 1916 in Hot Springs National Park, welcoming visitors from around the world for state-of-the-art hydrotherapy, mercury treatments, and massage.

Surperior Bathhouse historic photo circa-1920
Courtesy Superior Bathhouse Brewery
Surperior Bathhouse historic photo circa-1920

The bathhouse closed in 1983, and the building went dark for nearly 30 years—that is until Rose Schweikhart saw potential bubbling up from beneath the surface.

In 2013, Shweikhart transformed the historic property into the Superior Bathhouse Brewery, blending history with craft beer. Today, the brewery produces beers ranging from classic favorites to bold, innovative and daring creations.

Superior Bathhouse brew
Jillian Parks
Superior Bathhouse brew

Schweikhart’s brews utilize Hot Springs’ 4,000-year-old thermal spring water, emerging at 143°F from 47 springs--and as they say, “the rest is history.”

Come along and join Schweikhart for a captivating conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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