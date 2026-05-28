Discover historic 1950s motor-court motel and classic Hot Springs beer

When Andie Roberts purchased the early 1950s classic motor court, Dame Fortune’s Cottage Court in 2016, she immediately commenced a major renovation.

Tom Wilmer Park Avenue entry to Dame Fortune’s Cottage Court

Andie says, not long after unveiling her rebirthed motor-court, “We were so honored and excited to come in at Number 4 in USA Today’s 10 Best list for best roadside motels in America!

Courtesy Dame Fortune's Cottage Court Guest bedroom at Dame Fortune's Cottage Court on Park Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Dame Fortune’ Cottage Court is conveniently located within walking distance to the heart of the historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Come along and join Andie for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

Next up is a visit with Rose Schweikhart as she shares the fascinating story of repurposing an old bathhouse into Hot Springs’ historic Superior Bathhouse brewery—America’s only brew pub located within a National Park, and the only brewery in the world that produces its beer utilizing thermal spring water.

The Superior Bathhouse first opened in 1916 in Hot Springs National Park, welcoming visitors from around the world for state-of-the-art hydrotherapy, mercury treatments, and massage.

The bathhouse closed in 1983, and the building went dark for nearly 30 years—that is until Rose Schweikhart saw potential bubbling up from beneath the surface.

In 2013, Shweikhart transformed the historic property into the Superior Bathhouse Brewery, blending history with craft beer. Today, the brewery produces beers ranging from classic favorites to bold, innovative and daring creations.

Jillian Parks Superior Bathhouse brew

Schweikhart’s brews utilize Hot Springs’ 4,000-year-old thermal spring water, emerging at 143°F from 47 springs--and as they say, “the rest is history.”

Come along and join Schweikhart for a captivating conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

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