KCBX News Update: Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival cancelled, and Caltrans works on Highway 1 rock slide area

Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival cancelled for second year in a row

Organizers of the 2022 Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival have cancelled the event , which was set to begin Thursday, and will offer a remote festival instead.

This is the second year in a row that the festival, which attracts hundreds of birders, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival’s board of directors said in a web post that the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department encouraged them to postpone the event due to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

The board said they will refund the more than 600 registered participants of this year’s festival, and there will be free remote presentations which anyone can watch at morrobaybirdfestival.org .

Caltrans work on Highway 1 rock slide area causes delays

Caltrans is working on the rock slide area on Highway 1 in northern San Luis Obispo County this week, which could cause about one-hour delays for travelers in that area.

Crews will be working to remove debris from the road one mile south of Ragged Point.

That work will be ongoing every day this week until Friday from about 7a.m. to 5p.m.

Caltrans says signs will be up alerting drivers to the delays.