© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcbx_news_logo_v3_by_janelle_2021.jpg
KCBX News

KCBX News Update: Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival cancelled, and Caltrans works on Highway 1 rock slide area

Published January 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM PST
morro_bay_waterfront.jpeg
Thomas Wilmer
/

Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival cancelled for second year in a row 

Organizers of the 2022 Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival have cancelled the event, which was set to begin Thursday, and will offer a remote festival instead.

This is the second year in a row that the festival, which attracts hundreds of birders, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival’s board of directors said in a web post that the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department encouraged them to postpone the event due to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

The board said they will refund the more than 600 registered participants of this year’s festival, and there will be free remote presentations which anyone can watch at morrobaybirdfestival.org.

Caltrans work on Highway 1 rock slide area causes delays 

Caltrans is working on the rock slide area on Highway 1 in northern San Luis Obispo County this week, which could cause about one-hour delays for travelers in that area.

Crews will be working to remove debris from the road one mile south of Ragged Point.

That work will be ongoing every day this week until Friday from about 7a.m. to 5p.m.

Caltrans says signs will be up alerting drivers to the delays.

Tags

KCBX NewsMorro BaybirdingHighway 1
Stay Connected
Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
Related Content
  • IMG_1510.JPG
    Lifestyle
    Exploring Morro Bay
    Tom Wilmer
    ,
    At the far end of town is the Morro Bay State Park. In addition to the State Campground, where many vacationers reserve their campsite months in advance,…
Load More