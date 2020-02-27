Are SLO County election attack ads hitting a new low?

Are the current local campaigns for San Luis Obispo County supervisorial seats more negative and rancorous than ever? Or have we seen this level of mudslinging in local elections in the past?

In a recent mailer, District 3 challenger Stacy Korsgaden accuses incumbent Adam Hill of being a sexual predator, by quoting anonymous, unverifiable comments from a decade-plus-old online forum. And the San Luis Tribune is reporting on a robocall claiming to be associated with the Ku Klux Klan, urging to vote for Hill. Both candidates have denounced the robocall and it's unknown at this point who's behind it.

Meanwhile, District 5 incumbent Debbie Arnold claims challenger Ellen Beraud’s donors include illegal cannabis operators who engage in human trafficking.

To get a perspective on current campaign tactics, Michael Barros spoke with Cal Poly professor and political scientist Dr. Michael Latner.

As for that robocall claiming connections to the KKK, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Wednesday his office is now investigating it as a violation of the Political Reform Act.