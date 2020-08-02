Journeys of Discovery: Why a Door County diner and a brewery thrive in midst of COVID-19

Karen Berndt, owner of Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin talks about the reasons why the historic business is thriving in the midst of COVID-19. A combination of ample outdoor dining and a dedicated staff, attentive to proper social/health protocol are essential aspects of their success in maintaining a viable business.

Samuel Gallitz, sales manager at the One Barrel Brewing Company’s Egg Harbor, Wisconsin brewpub shares insights about their ever-changing array of cool brews—from pale ales to black porters—and popular hard ciders including a killer Door County Cherry special. In the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, One Barrel’s business is thriving thanks to an expansive outdoor seating area.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, iHeartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative, and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.