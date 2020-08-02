Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Why a Door County diner and a brewery thrive in midst of COVID-19

  • Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin maintains a thriving business in the midst of COVID-19 due to spacious outdoor dining.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Harbor Fish Market & Grille is located in a 120 year-old waterfront building.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • One Barrel Brewing Company's Egg Harbor, Wisconsin is doing a thriving business due to expansive outdoor seating areas.
    Doorcounty.com
  • Door County, Wisconsin was at one time the largest cherry producer in America and was dubbed Cherryland USA.
    Thomas Wilmer

Karen Berndt, owner of Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin talks about the reasons why the historic business is thriving in the midst of COVID-19. A combination of ample outdoor dining  and a dedicated staff, attentive to proper social/health protocol are essential aspects of their success in maintaining a viable business.

Samuel Gallitz, sales manager at the One Barrel Brewing Company’s Egg Harbor, Wisconsin brewpub shares insights about their ever-changing array of cool brews—from pale ales to black porters—and popular hard ciders including a killer Door County Cherry special. In the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, One Barrel’s business is thriving thanks to an expansive outdoor seating area.

