KCBX News

SLO County dodges coming power shutoffs, for now

By 1 minute ago

Santa Maria and Kern County are on the list for coming power outages this week, but so far, all of San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties remain off the latest public safety power shutoff list.

The bankrupt energy company Pacific Gas & Electric is shutting down much of its power grid this week because the weather forecast is calling for high winds and dry conditions, ripe for starting wildfires. Gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected.

32 electricity customers in Santa Maria are facing power outages starting as early as Wednesday morning. PG&E announced its biggest public safety power shutoff so far—affecting 34 California counties and nearly a million homes and businesses across the state. The blackout could last for days.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, the power shut-off will start at the top of the state and move southward. PG&E says the situation is fluid and will change according to actual weather conditions.

“The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions,” according to the company.

But electricity customers are urged to get ready. That means making sure cell phones are charged, getting a battery-powered radio, filling up the car with gas, and placing bottles of water in the freezer, so when the power goes out, the frozen bottles can be used to keep food cool in the refrigerator. Cell phone towers in the affected areas are likely to be down, along with cell phone service.

PG&E spokesperson Mike Mesesan told KCBX News Tuesday afternoon he didn’t have a definitive answer why just 32 customers in Santa Maria are included in the shutoff, but said those customers could be on some type of circuit connected to Kern County. Kern County was added Tuesday to the list of areas targeted for the coming power shutoffs.

”It is very possible that customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location,” said Mesesan in a press release. “This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.”

Click here to see a list of all the areas currently targeted for a public safety power shutoff this week.

