-
The ongoing drought is taking a big bite out of the Central Coast agriculture industry. The latest numbers from the San Luis Obispo County Department of…
-
UC Santa Barbara begins the academic year Thursday on the heels of an historic fiscal year. The university is closing it's fiscal year with $134 million…
-
Last year was the warmest on California's record books and it continued to move the state into it's prolonged drought.John Lindsey is PG&E's Corporate…
-
Last year the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo took ownership of the 900-acre parcel of land now known as the Pismo Preserve and this year they hope to…
-
Some Central Coast lawmakers are supportive of aspects of Governor Jerry Brown's Inaugural speech Monday.Brown touched on the budget and stressed the…
-
Local Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson authored eight senate bills this year that take effect Thursday. One of these aims to help prevent gun violence.Senate…