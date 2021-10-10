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As smoke from the Gifford Fire moves across the region, southern San Luis Obispo County may see an impact to air quality this week, according to San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
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Residents in Nipomo and Oceano are consistently exposed to some of the worst air quality in San Luis Obispo County, in part due to particulates from the nearby Oceano Dunes.
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Residents in Nipomo and Oceano are consistently exposed to some of the worst air quality in San Luis Obispo County, in part due to particulates from the nearby Oceano Dunes.
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The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District is launching a pilot program to help reduce particulate matter in the homes of at-risk community members.
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The Alisal Fire now stands at 17,254 acres and 80% containment, according to the last update from Santa Barbara County Fire.
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Western wildfires pose a much broader threat to human health than to just those forced to evacuate the path of the blazes.Smoke from these fires, which…
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The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is asking for the public’s help in expanding its air quality monitoring on the Central…
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Update March 18 10:00p.m.The California Coastal Commission unanimously voted to end the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular…
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Tucked into an otherwise quiet bend south of Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes may be California’s most dangerous state park. Towns near the park, which draws…
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Smoky skies continue to blanket the Central Coast, creating unhealthy air quality in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties that is…