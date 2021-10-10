-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Dr. Catherine Person, director of education at the University of Michigan’s Kelsey Museum of Archeology in Ann Arbor,…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Geir Gundersen, supervisory archivist at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Part of the…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Robert Grese, professor of landscape architecture at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; followed by a…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Nawal Motawi, owner of Motawi Tileworks in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Motawi talks about her life journey as an artisan who…
An Exploration of Ann Arbor, Michigan's culture, cuisine and artThe Detroit Street Filling Station is a vegan eatery where the owners build community in a…
The Ark started back in 1965 as an Ann Arbor, Michigan coffee house that morphed into a legendary live-music venue. The Ark consistently attracts big name…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, exploring the university's Museum of Natural History with museum director…
Join Russ Collins in Ann Arbor, Michigan for an engaging conversation about the city’s passion for cinema and live musical performances.A keystone in Ann…
Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer in Ann Arbor, Michigan for a visit with Michael Kondziolka, the Director of Programming at UMS, and Marian James, the…