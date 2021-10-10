-
The city of San Luis Obispo is clearing a homeless encampment along the Bob Jones Trail. This comes a week after SLOPD found the body of a man inside one…
After a 20-year-plus effort, a San Luis Obispo landmark is opening to the public. The Octagon Barn, just south of the city limits, is now a community…
KCBX News' Central Coast Curious is an ongoing series for which we invite listeners to ask questions and the newsroom reports back with answers. Since we…
UPDATE: On Tuesday, county supervisors voted unanimously to approve reallocating $318,000 towards building the next installment of the popular walking and…
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to certify the final environmental impact report and approve the project alignment of…
A long-awaited addition to the Bob Jones Trail, also called the “City to the Sea Trail,” finished another round of public review on Monday.The popular San…