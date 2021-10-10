Climate Action Plan

-
San Luis Obispo is releasing a plan to make the city a lot more environmentally friendly.By 2035, San Luis Obispo has a goal of reaching a net zero carbon…
-
This week in local government in San Luis Obispo County, the board of supervisors has a full agenda of grant and funding allocation items, such as…
-
Broadcast date: 4/21/16Climate change represents a threat to the future of the planet and our children. While it is considered an important global issue…
-
An ordinance banning polystyrene in San Luis Obispo passed unanimously at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. A key provision of the ban was modified…