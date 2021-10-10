-
On this week's Issues and Ideas, there has been a lot of discussion about cannabis grows on the Central Coast, especially when it comes to the plants'…
An analysis of how Santa Barbara County responded to the December 2017 Thomas Fire and January 9, 2018 Debris Flow was delivered to the Board of…
Santa Barbara County officials are asking Montecito residents to suggest ideas on how to rebuild. After the January 9 mudslides and debris flow destroyed…
Voters in Isla Vista will have a choice this November on whether they'd like to form their own local government. The Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation…
Projects to upgrade a couple of main highways on the Central Coast are in question as politicians in Sacramento figure out a way to overcome a major…
A pair of Central Coast lawmakers are working on a set of new bills to address concerns following last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara coast.State…
State Assemblymember Das Williams (D-Carpinteria) announced Monday that he's running for Santa Barbara County's First District Supervisor seat, come…
California Governor Jerry Brown and the California legislature announced Thursday an agreement on plans for more than $1 billion in emergency drought aid,…
Local Assemblymember Das Williams introduced a bill Monday that aims to mitigate issues surrounding large events such as weddings.Williams says the…
Bill aims to add more protections for California groundwater from oil and gas drilling contaminationA new bill up for consideration in Sacramento is aimed at protecting groundwater from oil and gas drilling operations.Central Coast Assembly Member Das…