-
A 20-year draft plan for the future of parks and recreation in San Luis Obispo is now available for public viewing.The Parks and Recreation Blueprint for…
-
A new proposal would allow California restaurants to permanently offer to-go cocktails. Senator Bill Dodd from Napa said SB389 would throw businesses a…
-
On today's show we’ll learn about the union that more than 200 workers at Alphabet—the parent company of Google—have announced they're forming with the…
-
Now that one of Santa Barbara’s main thoroughfares is partially closed to vehicles, city officials hope it will help some restaurants and shops practice…
-
This week we’re airing two recent studio interviews, offering different perspectives on downtown San Luis Obispo. Lately, there's a been a lot of civic…
-
Broadcast date: 8/4/2016After many decades of decline due to suburban sprawl, downtown communities are being reborn. Across the country, downtowns are…
-
San Luis Obispo leaders and community groups will meet next week to discuss the direction of an ongoing popular public art project. The city has plans to…
-
The City of Santa Barbara says complaints are coming in by the hundreds over skateboarders who hit pedestrians on sidewalks or cause traffic problems in…
-
About two weeks ago the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association's Board of Directors decided that the security guards in the heart of the city should serve…