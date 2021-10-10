-
The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes are a National Natural Landmark and a perfect place to visit and enjoy nature. The Dunes Center, a non-profit organization…
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from Dawn Addis, one of the candidates hoping to represent the Central Coast in the state Assembly. And learn…
The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is out with a second edition of its popular book that showcases creative writing and artwork done by Central Coast…
There is a search underway for more artifacts buried deep in the sands of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes. Instead of digging, archeologists are first taking…
A major restoration project is underway behind a nondescript garage door at a home on the Nipomo Mesa. The large space was donated to the nearby Dunes…