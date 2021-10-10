-
Central Coast families celebrate fall pumpkin-picking attractions after federal officials give green light to go trick-or-treatingThis Halloween will mark the second spooky holiday navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to health officials, holiday celebrations like trick-or-treating can be done safely.
-
As an outdoor activity, Central Coast pumpkin patches are able to welcome visitors over the next month. Jennifer Bennett, an Atascadero mother of two, was…
-
Los Angeles County has banned haunted house attractions and festivals this Halloween, and the LA County health department is also recommending parents not…
-
The Lompoc Police Department said Thursday night that they're getting reports of metal pins found in candy collected by local children on Halloween night.…
-
A young man was being treated Friday evening for major injuries he received during a roughly 40 foot fall from a cliff in Isla Vista earlier that…
-
A well-known Central Coast business will soon shut it doors, after more than 30 years of supplying wigs, masks, makeup, and Halloween outfits.The owners…
-
The Santa Barbara County sheriff's department says it was a quiet Halloween weekend in Isla Vista with no major incidents, and few arrests and citations…
-
An official Cal Poly Greek system event last Halloween season caused reaction over what many saw as a racially insensitive party theme. In response, an…
-
A crowd estimated to be in the range of 30,000 people is expected this weekend for Halloween in Isla Vista.In anticipation of the large street party, the…
-
Law enforcement in San Luis Obispo says it's working to keep Halloween celebrations from getting out of control this year.Fines for several party-related…