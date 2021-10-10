-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, we get better acquainted with former San Luis Obispo city councilmember Dan Rivoire. He was recently selected to be the new…
In San Luis Obispo County, an estimated 30,000 adults have limited literacy skills in English. In Santa Barbara County, about 18 percent of adults lack…
Broadcast date: 1/15/2015Seven years ago, Danny Chaffin, then only 19 years old, was volunteering in an orphanage in Kathmandu. It was here he learned…
Broadcast date: 9/4/2014The San Luis Obispo Literacy Council reports as many as 25 million Americans cannot read or write. There are an estimated 25,000…
Although many may think traditional libraries have outlived their purpose; these evolving institutions are seeing a resurgence as cornerstones of…