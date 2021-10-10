-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from English Newsom Cellars in Lubbock, Texas. Grower and wine producer Steve Newsom shares insights about the unique…
Join Visit Lubbock's McKenna Dowdle and Lacie Freelen as they take us on an audio tour of cool things to do and see in Lubbock. Journeys associate…
Teresa Stephens, owner of the Lubbock, Texas Cast Iron Grill recounts her fear of the homeless, until she confronted her phobia and wound up embracing and…
Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque on the outskirts of Lubbock, Texas specializes in slow cooked Brisket. It used to be that the main place you’d find brisket was in…
Close to 14,000 glider aircraft were manufactured for combat roles in the European theater of WWII.The gliders first saw duty in Italy and subsequently…
From his roots in Sweetwater, Texas Dr. Carl Andersen went on to become a Methodist Minister, and a subsequent career as a college professor at Texas…
The Bayer Museum of Agriculture in Lubbock, Texas is the Smithsonian of all things Ag from primitive McCormick Reapers to state of the art computer…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Museum of Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Come along and join Dr. Gary Morgan CEO where he shares his…
Lubbock, dubbed the Hub of West Texas is a thriving community of 250,000 where arts, culture, and live music are intrinsic to this college town that was…