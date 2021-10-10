-
The City of San Luis Obispo will start construction in 2022 on a $2.5 million bicycle and pedestrian project after receiving a major grant.The project,…
KCBX Volunteer Kim Bisheff interviews San Luis Obispo Public Works Director Daryl Grigsby about the adoption of the Land Use Circulation Element (LUCE)…
A landmark business in downtown San Luis Obispo is preparing to expand its operation to the outskirts of town. SLO Brew now has plans for both a new…
San Luis Obispo County's Airport Land Use Commission (ALUC) met Wednesday for the first time since the San Luis Obispo City Council voted against the…
The City of San Luis Obispo is moving forward with it's controversial update to the General Plan. At Tuesday night's City Council meeting, members voted…
San Luis Obispo city leaders will take another stab at passing a blueprint for the city's development at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.The Land Use…
The San Luis Obispo City Council will vote next Tuesday on whether to move forward with its plans for future housing and transportation needs, despite…