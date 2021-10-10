-
A new study identifies the Morro Bay estuary as a site to restore the native oyster population.
Scientists around the world agree that pollution, habitat destruction, and over-exploitation of natural resources have created a climate emergency that…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Christine Johnson, executive director of the Central Coast Aquarium, to learn more about the future of that facility,…
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2015, the Morro Bay National Estuary Program is a non-regulatory, non-profit organization that brings together…
At nearly 66 degrees, the Morro Bay estuary water is warm say the divers zipping up their wet suits on this Saturday morning in mid August. According to…
The dwindling groundwater basin in Paso Robles has been big news on the Central Coast, especially after the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors…