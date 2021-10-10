-
Among the scores of campaign mailers appearing in San Luis Obispo County voters’ mailboxes during this election season, one claims to be a “progressive…
-
A growing number of Central Coast residents are choosing to vote-by-mail, but not everyone is clear on whether postage is necessary. The KCBX Counties of…
-
LISTEN LIVE: Click the blue LISTEN button at the top of this page or find KCBX on your radio:90.1 FM - San Luis Obispo 89.5 FM - Santa Barbara91.7 FM -…
-
Central Coast residents who signed up to vote-by-mail will start getting their ballots this week. The packets would have gone out on Monday, but the…
-
Broadcast date: 9/29/16With 17 measures on the California statewide ballot, for the upcoming November election, it is the longest list of state…
-
LISTEN LIVE: Stream directly from this site (see button above) or find KCBX on your radio:90.1 FM - San Luis Obispo 89.5 FM - Santa Barbara91.7 FM - Paso…
-
San Luis Obispo County voters will have a new half-cent sales tax to consider on the November ballot that's aimed at raising money to pay for the county’s…
-
The City of Salinas is the latest Monterey County city to pass an ordinance on how marijuana can be grown and sold.The new guidelines are affecting…
-
The pool of candidates vying for the 24th District Congressional seat continues to grow with a total of seven candidates in the race.Nipomo resident Tyler…
-
Ballot counters are taking a break Tuesday to observe Veteran's Day according to Julie Rodewald, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder. Although,…