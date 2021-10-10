-
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is making a second effort at a bill that would make police misconduct and shooting records public.Cunningham said AB 718…
A new proposal would allow California restaurants to permanently offer to-go cocktails. Senator Bill Dodd from Napa said SB389 would throw businesses a…
During a Feb. 16 meeting, San Luis Obispo City council discussed findings of a recent After-Action Report about a June Black Lives Matter protest where…
Since March of last year, about 19,000 people in San Luis Obispo County have tested positive for the coronavirus and around 200 people locally have died…
After several months of being under the most restrictive pandemic-related closures, San Luis Obispo County health officials are optimistic that further…
Two San Luis Obispo County officials are urging the Newsom administration to stop using Alcoholic Beverage Control, ABC, to cite local businesses for…
The U.S. Supreme Court is telling California that it can't bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can keep—for now—a ban…
San Luis Obispo County is facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and public health officials said because of that, the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande…
After a slide took out both lanes on a section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans said it has no timeline yet on when the coastal highway will reopen…
Paso Robles school district officials are hiring new attorneys to respond to a grand jury report that criticizes the previous board for alleged financial…