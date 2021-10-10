-
Wine has long been connected to religious practices and communities. The act of drinking wine is at the heart of many rituals and celebrations. But what…
Can drinking wine deepen one's spiritual life and act as a surrogate for traditional religions? Host Elizabeth Barrett and her guest Dr. Stephen…
San Luis Obispo’s wine history begins in the late 1700s when the Franciscans brought vines and winemaking from Spain to establish two of the most…
Thirty years ago, the only Rhône grape most Americans knew about was Syrah. Then a French family and an American family together purchased some land west…
Spencer Johnston is the chef/owner of Danior Kitchen, a catering company in San Luis Obispo. He recently launched at pop-up dinner series called the…
On this week's Issues and Ideas: Monday marks the transition from Jerry Brown to Gavin Newsom as California's next governor; we'll hear stories about…
There is no doubting the Spanish influence on California. The indelible imprint of Junipero Serra and his Spanish missionaries is everywhere, including…
This week's heat wave hit during mid-harvest for many local wine-grape growers—one of the Central Coast's top crops.Hot temperatures greatly speed up the…
Degher sold his recording studio in L.A. and retired in Paso Robles just after the turn of the millennium. By chance he made a batch of wine that turned…
Learn how variety makes the Central Coast the perfect place for a 31-year-old wine event. Marisa Waddell talks with Archie McLaren, founder and chairman…