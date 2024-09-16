SLO County offers free car seat safety inspections for Child Passenger Safety Week

San Luis Obispo County Public Health is offering free car seat checks on Tuesday as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., parents can stop by the Renovate Church parking lot, where certified safety technicians will inspect car seats and make adjustments if needed.

Magi Mejorado, lead child passenger safety specialist for SLO County Public Health, said many car seats are unknowingly set up incorrectly.

“The car seat might be too loose, or maybe they have their child in a car seat that’s not appropriate for them– like the child is smaller and they have them in a car seat for an older child– or they have their child forward-facing when they should be rear-facing,” Mejorado said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 46% of car seats are improperly installed.

Mejorado said these common mistakes can put children at risk.

“We want to help parents with this because it's really important to keep your child safe when they're riding in a car to prevent any injuries or deaths,” Mejorado said.

The County advises parents to bring their children to the check for the most accurate setup.