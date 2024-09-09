SLO emergency officials highlight National Preparedness Month with wildfire safety tips

National Preparedness Month and wildfire season are here, and San Luis Obispo emergency officials are urging residents to be ready.

While earthquakes and tsunamis are a threat, wildfires are the most common disaster on the West Coast. SLO County officials warn that this year’s hot, dry fall—combined with record-breaking heat—could lead to extreme fire events.

Scott Jalbert with SLO County Office of Emergency Services said wildfires can spread quickly. He advises having two types of emergency kits.

“One kit is an emergency kit for your home that has food and water– items that can help sustain you for 72 hours,” Jalbert said. “The other side of that kit would be having the ability to evacuate. Do you have documents stored and ready to go? Do you have enough clothes?”

Jalbert also suggests regularly updating your kit and staying informed about local emergencies and evacuations.