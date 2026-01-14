San Luis Coastal students report strong sense of belonging, academic pressures remain high

Students on California’s Central Coast say they generally feel safe and supported at school, but new survey results show mixed feelings about academic pressures.

The findings come from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District’s annual survey conducted by the nonprofit YouthTruth, which collects anonymous feedback from students in grades three through 12, as well as from parents and staff. More than 7,000 community members participated this year.

Heather Smith, the district’s YouthTruth representative, said students reported a strong sense of belonging and respect at school.

“We see that strong, consistent belonging trend for our students at the middle school level. So, a slight dip in 2022 and 2023, but we have gained back up to the 86th percentile in 2025,” Smith said.

At the elementary level, students reported feeling safe and supported. Middle and high school students, however, indicated higher levels of stress and emotional strain, particularly related to academic pressure and concerns about the future.

Families largely expressed confidence in school safety and support systems, while staff noted challenges in training and addressing student mental health needs.

District leaders say the survey results will inform planning for school counseling services, staff training, and student support programs, as well as school improvement and budget decisions.