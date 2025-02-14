© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County spills 7,800 gallons of wastewater and rainwater into San Luis Creek

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:20 PM PST
The San Luis Obispo Creek Watershed is a coastal basin located in South County.
slocounty.ca.gov
The San Luis Obispo Creek Watershed is a coastal basin located in South County.

About 7,800 gallons of sewage and rainwater spilled into San Luis Obispo Creek during this week’s storm. Officials are urging residents to stay out of the water at nearby beaches.

SLO County released partially treated wastewater mixed with rainwater into the creek Thursday after heavy storms overwhelmed treatment systems. The closest beach access point is at the creek outfall in Avila Beach. Health officials issued closure advisories there and at beaches along the coast near the Avila Beach Pier.

Jeremiah Damery with SLO County Environmental Health said storm runoff makes ocean water unsafe for days after heavy rain.

“Especially where the creeks enter into the ocean and if there's storm drain outlets—those areas have typically higher levels of bacteria, so it's good to avoid those for a few days,” Damery said.

Contact with polluted water can cause rashes, fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

The County is monitoring water quality and updating closures. Residents can check conditions at surfsafeSLO.org.
Tags
Environment and Energy San Luis CreekSan Luis Obispo County Public Healthatmospheric riverstormwaters
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content