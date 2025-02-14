SLO County spills 7,800 gallons of wastewater and rainwater into San Luis Creek

About 7,800 gallons of sewage and rainwater spilled into San Luis Obispo Creek during this week’s storm. Officials are urging residents to stay out of the water at nearby beaches.

SLO County released partially treated wastewater mixed with rainwater into the creek Thursday after heavy storms overwhelmed treatment systems. The closest beach access point is at the creek outfall in Avila Beach. Health officials issued closure advisories there and at beaches along the coast near the Avila Beach Pier.

Jeremiah Damery with SLO County Environmental Health said storm runoff makes ocean water unsafe for days after heavy rain.

“Especially where the creeks enter into the ocean and if there's storm drain outlets—those areas have typically higher levels of bacteria, so it's good to avoid those for a few days,” Damery said.

Contact with polluted water can cause rashes, fever, vomiting and diarrhea.