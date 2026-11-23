The San Luis Obispo City Council confirmed a local emergency proclamation late last week, after a storm flooded homes and shut down multiple roads.

The council voted Friday to confirm an emergency proclamation that was issued Thursday, which will allow San Luis Obispo to access more state funding for repairs.

“We're at the beginning of our El Niño season,” City Manager Whitney McDonald told the council. “We anticipate some additional emergencies likely happening over the coming months.”

The city got hit with more than three inches of rain during last week’s storm, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

According to McDonald, the city received over 90 calls to 911 in roughly 40 minutes, setting a new record.

A busted culvert cratered part of Mission Street, which will now likely be closed for months. On Chorro Street, planter boxes “actually floated away” from flooding, McDonald said.

Thirty-seven homes and businesses officially reported flooding, but McDonald told the council the actual number is likely quite a bit higher.

When Council Member Emily Francis asked if residents who experienced a manageable amount of flooding should still report their damage to the city, McDonald encouraged them to do so for data collection purposes.

She said the city’s Community Development Department is establishing a building recovery team that will help community members whose properties were damaged during the storm.