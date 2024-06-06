Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties file lawsuit against Kroger

Two Central Coast District Attorney’s Offices have filed a lawsuit against a national grocery retailer.

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties allege Kroger violated California’s false advertising laws by incorrectly marking the calorie count on its “Carbmaster” bread.

Santa Barbara’s District Attorney John Savrnoch said consumer complaints have been reported since 2018.

“If you are talking about 'x' number of calories per-slice, bread may not seem that important— but for us, as we stated in the complaint, if a consumer is actually looking at that, it is important,” said Savrnoch.

Savrnoch also said false advertising could negatively impact customers with strict diets.

“You could have somebody that is dealing with issues where they either need to or want to reduce their weight," Savrnoch said. "They could be people fitness regiments that have very specific requirements."

According to a press release from the plaintiffs, the packaging labeled the bread as 30 calories on the front while the nutrition facts on the back said it was 50 calories.

Kroger operates Ralph’s, Food 4 Less and Foods Co. and did not respond to a request for comment in time for broadcast.