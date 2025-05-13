© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County renews housing and support program for vulnerable residents

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:10 PM PDT
Gabriela Fernandez
San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County will continue a long-running housing and support program for some of its most vulnerable residents, after the Board of Supervisors approved a renewed agreement this week with a local nonprofit.

The program, known as 50Now, launched more than a decade ago with the goal of housing 50 chronically homeless individuals in the county. Since then, it has helped more than 230 people secure permanent housing, according to county officials.

Transitions Mental Health Association, the nonprofit operating the program, follows a “housing first” model — which prioritizes providing stable housing before addressing other issues such as mental illness or substance use.

“Clients that we serve, it's a housing first model,” said Mark Lamore of Transitions Mental Health. “They have to be chronically homeless. They have to have a permanent disability and have to have some type of connection for one year with the county.”

Lamore said 76% of program participants report having a mental disability, and 37% struggle with a substance use disorder. The program also offers mental health services, addiction treatment, peer support, and help navigating the healthcare system.

County reports show the program, which costs over $1 million annually, has contributed to a reduction in arrests, citations and emergency room visits among its participants.
