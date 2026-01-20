© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘It was constantly changing’: Tariff uncertainty hits close to home for Los Osos coffee roaster

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:53 AM PST
Rep. Salud Carbajal met with SLO Roasted Coffee owners and operators to discuss how federal tariffs are affecting the small business.
Katy Clark
Rep. Salud Carbajal met with SLO Roasted Coffee owners and operators to discuss how federal tariffs are affecting the small business.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal toured a longtime Los Osos coffee roaster Friday to hear how federal tariffs are affecting small businesses on the Central Coast. Carbajal visited SLO Roasted Coffee, a family-owned company that has operated locally for more than 40 years.

Because coffee beans are not typically grown in the United States, nearly all of the company’s supply is imported, leaving it especially vulnerable to tariff increases.

Co-owner Julie Galloway said 2025 was a difficult year. She said the business typically buys between 10 and 15 tons of green coffee beans at a time, and the uncertainty surrounding tariff rates made it difficult to know how much cash the company would need months in advance.

“The tariffs increased our prices 40%,” Galloway said. “So it's pretty hard to constantly update your pricing because grocery stores take six months to implement new price increases.”

Galloway said the added costs also led the company to change some of its longtime coffee blends.

While touring the facility, Carbajal said he was surprised by the scale of the financial impact.

“I was shocked again to hear that they were gravely impacted by the 10% and then 40% tariffs that this administration put on coffee,” Carbajal said. “It increased their costs between 50 and $75,000.”

Federal officials have said the tariffs were intended to protect U.S. industries from foreign competition and encourage domestic manufacturing.

But Carbajal said businesses that rely on imported goods, like coffee, have few alternatives—the higher costs can ripple beyond individual businesses and affect workers, consumers and local economies.

Carbajal’s visit comes as the Democratic congressman pushes legislation aimed at limiting a president’s authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval.
Tags
Government and Politics tariffsSalud CarbajalSLOcoffeeLos Osos
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content